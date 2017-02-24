Olathe bar shooting suspect extradited to Johnson County

A man charged with murder in what some witnesses described as a racially motivated shooting at a crowded Olathe bar that left one Indian man dead and two other men hospitalized has been extradited back to Johnson County.

Adam Purinton, 51, was taken into custody about five hours later after he told a bartender at an Applebee's some 70 miles away in Clinton, MO that he had been involved in a shooting. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Purinton is due to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

KS does not have hate crime statute-those charges have to be in fed court. If convicted in District Court as charged, Purinton faces Hard 50 — Johnson County KS DA (@JohnsonCoDA) February 24, 2017

Local police are working with the FBI to investigate the shooting Wednesday night but have declined to describe the attack as a hate crime.

A bartender at Austins Bar and Grill said Purinton used "racial slurs" before he opened fire as patrons watched the University of Kansas-TCU basketball game on television. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died at a hospital, while 32-year-old Alok Madasani and 24-year-old Ian Grillot were hospitalized, police said.

Madasani was released from the hospital Thursday. His wife is five months pregnant.

Anupam Ray, India's Consul General in Houston, came to Kansas. He sent a tweet of a picture during a visit with Madasani. Ray says Madasani is safe and assured all support.

Asked at a news conference Thursday if the involvement of federal authorities indicated the shooting might be considered a hate crime, FBI special agent Eric Jackson said it was too early to determine.

"This was a violent crime and we want the best prosecution that relates to this because there are victims of this crime and we want the community to know that. ... We're looking to make sure that the individual involved in this is held accountable for his actions."

Many are still stopping by the Austins Bar and Grill to pay their respects ahead of Friday night's vigil. Close friends of the victims, as well as complete strangers, have been stopping by, still coming to terms with what happened. Many are bringing flowers to lay outside of Austins, honoring the three vicitms.

Long-time Olathe resident Bonnie Dechant is one of those people who stopped by. She says she often comes to Austins and lives close by in the area where the manhunt was going on for Purinton..

Many of those stopping by want to make sure that people know, that the community won't stand for this violence and wants to reassure that Austins is a good, family-friendly neighborhood restaurant.

"I just want everyone to know that Olathe loves the diversity in our community, and it is just very sad that this happened," Dechant said.

The First Baptist Church of Olathe is holding a vigil at 7 p.m. Friday to continue the healing process. The shooting hit especially close to home for the church.

Many parents go to Austins to eat or watch a game while their children are in children's programming at the church. And Wednesday night, that would have been no different.

When the shooting happened, about 80 children and some of their parents were in the church. They went immediately into lockdown as the manhunt started for the suspect.

"It's a horrible thing that has happened, it's a horrible thing. And the hatred behind it is, it's something that is sometimes beyond what people can process on their own," pastor Susan Peach said.

Now, the church wants to offer a way to help the community heal.

Leaders of India's government are sending their condolences to the victims of the shooting as well. Sushma Swaraj, India's External Affairs Minister, says her agency will help with the funeral arrangements for Kuchibhotla.

I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017

In another tweet, she said that she had talked with his father and brother.

I have spoken to the father and Mr.K.K.Shastri brother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Hyderabad and conveyed my condolences to the family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017

Kuchibhotla had lived in Kansas for 12 years. Swaraj went on to say they will make all arrangements to transport Kuchibhotla's mortal remains to Hyderabad.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback just tweeted about Wednesday night's tragedy saying, "This sort of senseless violence is never acceptable. Law enforcement here in KS will continue to thoroughly investigate this crime."

This sort of senseless violence is never acceptable. Law enforcement here in KS will continue to thoroughly investigate this crime. #ksleg https://t.co/Ed7iPrDpPT — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) February 24, 2017

