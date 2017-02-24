KU's Jackson charged in 2016 vandalism case

Jackson has been charged with one count of criminal damage to property less than $1,000, a class B non-person misdemeanor. (KCTV5)

A member of the University of Kansas’ basketball team is now facing misdemeanor charges after an alleged vandalism last year.

KU guard Josh Jackson has been charged with one count of criminal damage to property less than $1,000, a class B non-person misdemeanor. The state requested a summons be issued for Jackson to appear in court.

On Dec. 9, 2016, Lawrence police were called to a report of property damage at the Yacht Club in Lawrence.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who claimed a known person and another unknown person had damaged her car.

Police say the woman was leaving the Yacht Club when she threw a drink on a man. Jackson was at the club with the man and followed the woman to her car. Jackson and the woman began arguing and during the argument, the woman’s car was damaged in several places.

During the argument witnesses say Jackson kick the door of the vehicle and kicked a rear taillight, causing damage. Other unknown individual(s) also caused damage to the vehicle.

The total damage to the vehicle was estimated to be $3,150.45.

Witnesses at the scene were unable to specifically identify other individual(s) that caused damage to the vehicle other than Jackson.

Damage done to the door and taillight was valued at $1,127.45.

Felony criminal damage, damage in excess of $1,000, was not charged because the State cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that all the damage to the door and taillight were caused by Jackson.

Coach Bill Self issued the following statement:

“I know Josh has regrets for his actions in this incident. He and I both know he could have exercised better judgment for this avoidable situation, but I’m pleased with how he’s accepted responsibility. This does not take away from the fact that he has been a great ambassador for this university. He will learn from this incident and be better for it. We applied the appropriate in-house discipline immediately after; that discipline will remain in house.”

