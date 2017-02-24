Indian man killed in possibly racial shooting at Olathe bar

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, center, died at a hospital, while 32-year-old Alok Madasani, left, and 24-year-old Ian Grillot were hospitalized, police said. Madasani was released from the hospital Thursday. (Submitted)

A man has been charged with murder in what some witnesses described as a racially motivated shooting at a crowded Olathe bar that left one Indian man dead and two other men hospitalized.

Local police are working with the FBI to investigate the shooting Wednesday night but have declined to describe the attack as a hate crime.

A bartender at Austins Bar and Grill said Adam Purinton used "racial slurs" before he opened fire as patrons watched the University of Kansas-TCU basketball game on television. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died at a hospital, while 32-year-old Alok Madasani and 24-year-old Ian Grillot were hospitalized, police said. Madasani was released from the hospital Thursday.

Purinton, 51, was taken into custody about five hours later after he told a bartender at an Applebee's some 70 miles away in Clinton, MO, that he had been involved in a shooting. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

A spokesman for India's External Affairs Ministry, Vikas Swarup, said Kuchibhotla was from the southern state of Telangana. Sushma Swaraj, India's External Affairs Minister, said Kuchibhotla's body would be transported to the city of Hyderabad, where his family lives.

The LinkedIn accounts for Kuchibhotla and Madasani describe them as engineers for GPS device-maker Garmin, which has a customer service center in Olathe.

India's government said its diplomats would monitor progress in the investigation in Kansas.

Asked at a news conference Thursday if the involvement of federal authorities indicated the shooting might be considered a hate crime, FBI special agent Eric Jackson said it was too early to determine.

"This was a violent crime and we want the best prosecution that relates to this because there are victims of this crime and we want the community to know that. ... We're looking to make sure that the individual involved in this is held accountable for his actions."

Bartender Garret Bohnen told the Kansas City Star that Kuchibhotla and Madasani stopped at Austins for a drink once or twice a week.

"From what I understand when he was throwing racial slurs at the two gentlemen, Ian (Grillot) stood up for them," Bohnen said. "We're all proud of him."

Witnesses also told the Star that Purinton yelled "get out of my country" before he opened fire.

Grillot said from his hospital bed Thursday that when the gunfire began, he hid under a table until nine shots had been fired then, believing the suspect's magazine was empty, chased the gunman in hopes of subduing him.

"I guess I miscounted with everything going on. And I got behind him, and he turned around and fired a round at me," Grillot said in a video from the University of Kansas Health System.

Grillot said the bullet went through his right hand and into his chest, just missing a major artery but fracturing a vertebrae in his neck.

"Another half inch, I could be dead or never walk again," Grillot said, wearing a neck brace. His injured hand remains immobilized.

Grillot didn't detail what led to the shooting, saying only that "it's not about where he (the victim) was from or his ethnicity" and that he felt compelled to intervene.

"I was just doing what anyone should have done for another human being," he said, adding that Madasani visited him in the hospital and that they have become friends because of their shared ordeal.

"We're definitely going to be spending a little time together," Grillot said. "I don't think it's going to be at the bar, though. Maybe some grilling in the backyard with a beer or two."

