Chiefs add running back depth, sign veteran Spiller

After a season that saw an offensive staple, the running game, become a glaring weakness the Kansas City Chiefs have added depth at the running back position.

The Chiefs signed veteran free agent running back C. J. Spiller, 29, on Friday.

During his seven-year career, Spiller has built up 3,451 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns. He has also hauled in 1,484 yards receiving, finding the end zone nine times.

Spiller posted his best season in 2012, rushing for 1,244 yards and six touchdowns and adding 459 yards and two scores through the air.

During the 2016-2017 season, Spiller played in six games, four games with the New York Jets and two games with the Seattle Seahawks.

Spiller played his college football at Clemson University and was drafted with the No. 9 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 National Football League Draft.

The signing makes upcoming team roster decisions interesting as the Chiefs finished 26th in the NFL in rushing and multiple reports showed the team possibly taking interest in taking a running back in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs will be fifth NFL franchise Spiller has played for during his career.

