New Kansas bill could increase seat belt fines

Drivers in Kansas will want to make sure they are wearing a seat belt.

Seat belt fines in Kansas could increase three-fold, according to a new bill.

The current fine for an adult not wearing a seat belt while driving is $10.

A new bill is proposing to raise the fine to $30.

The bill also says the money from the fines would go into a new fund that would be created called the Safety Seat Belt Fund.

Money for the fund will be used to educate children on car safety through school programs.

The fine for a minor not wearing a seat belt would remain at $60.

The Kansas House has passed the bill, which means it's now headed to the Senate. The date and time for that hearing have not been announced.

