KCK restaurant earns best bang for your buck on new travel list

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The half chicken platter is priced at $6.75, while the full chicken platter is $12.50. (Travel + Leisure) The half chicken platter is priced at $6.75, while the full chicken platter is $12.50. (Travel + Leisure)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A Kansas City, KS restaurant has found its self on a list that many food loving travelers can appreciate.

Many people who want to try incredible food while traveling are worried about how much of a hit their pocket book will take.

Good food tends to be expensive, but one travel website is showing travelers that it doesn't have to be.

Travel + Leisure put together a list of the best budget bites in every state and a KCK restaurant earned the top budget eatery in Kansas.

The website says El Pollo Rey specializes in chicken, serving diners their choice of a half chicken, a whole chicken, and chicken wings. Spatchcocking (or butterflying) the chicken produces a flavorful punch that pairs delectably with the rice and beans it comes with. 

The half chicken platter is priced at $6.75, while the full chicken platter is $12.50.

The restaurant is located at 901 Kansas Avenue.

For the full list of tasteful treats for a tasteful price, click here.

