Olathe church holds vigil for people impacted by Austin's triple shooting

First Baptist Church of Olathe will open it's doors Friday to honor those impacted by the shooting. (KCTV5)

Flowers lay outside of Austin’s Bar and Grill Friday Morning as an Olathe community continues to grieve after a shooting at a local bar took the life of one man and put two others in the hospital.

Many people stopped at the bar and grill Thursday to honor the victims.

Friday, the First Baptist Church of Olathe, located across the street from Austin’s, will be opening their doors. They will be holding a vigil for Austin’s employees and community members, as well as their congregation.

Wednesday's shooting hit especially close to home for the church. Many parents go to Austin’s to eat or watch a game while their children are in children’s programming at the church.

When the shooting happened, around 80 children, and some of their parents, were in the church.

The church immediately went into lockdown as a manhunt began for the suspect.

"It’s a horrible thing that has happened, it’s a horrible thing. And the hatred behind it is, it’s something that is sometimes beyond what people can process on their own," First Baptist Church of Olathe Worship Pastor Susan Peach.

The church wants to offer a way to help the community heal. The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. To 8 p.m., with the vigil starting at 7 p.m. The event is open to everyone.

There are art supplies so people can work with an art therapist. The children will make banners to be used in a peace walk with the Indian community. The poster the adults make will go to Austins Bar and Grill.

There will also be more than 24 licensed counselors on hand.

"Our hope is that we gather together as one group of people and strengthen one another through this as a larger community," said Pastor Derek Varney with the church.

Austin’s Bar and Grill will still be closed Friday, but the owners do plan to reopen the restaurant on Saturday.

