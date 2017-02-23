Neighbors remember man killed in Olathe shooting

People remember Srinivas Kuchibhotla as a kind and loving friend and co-worker.

Friends and family say he was a quiet and friendly neighbor. He was married, but with no children.

His friend who started a GoFundMe page for him says he was simply an outstanding human being.

"I know they have lots of support from people they know and people they don't," Jennifer Snyder said. "Anything we can do, we want to support. They're just the nicest couple you'd ever meet from what I've heard. It's not just your neighbor here, it's your family."

The local neighborhood association is taking suggestions on what Kuchibhotla's family needs.

They say they're trying to be aware of his family's need for privacy and space while making arrangements.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.