Police, federal investigators look at hate crime motive in Olathe restaurant shooting

Police are investigating after one person was assaulted and killed.More >
Police have charged 24-year-old Richard Gamache with first-degree child abuse for severly injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child.More >
The victim in a KBI and Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office death investigation was recovered in the Missouri River late this morning.More >
Firefighters are battling a house fire at the 8000 block of E. 116th St.More >
Authorities in Jackson County have charged a man and a woman after a person was kidnapped from a park on Wednesday.More >
A road rage incident that left two people shot along Holmes Road during rush hour on Thursday is now being investigated as a homicide, since at least one of the victims has died.More >
A man was ultimately shot by an officer in Clinton, Missouri after trying to break into businesses, knocking on the doors of people who didn't know him, and pointing a gun at police.More >
Derek Garnett and his wife, Ceanne Garnett, are newlyweds who were outside doing yard work last week, not anticipating a serious accident or an outpouring of support from their community...More >
