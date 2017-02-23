WATCH: William Jewell player drills 75-foot shot to end first half

Matt Lassen drilled a 75-foot shot as the first half ended. (KCTV5)

Even if you have Stephen Curry on your team, it's not often you see a 75-foot shot made to conclude a half of basketball.

But that's what happened at William Jewell College on Thursday.

Matt Lassen drilled a 75-foot shot as the first half ended.

