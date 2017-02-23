Uncertainty surrounding British boy's stay in Kansas City - KCTV5

Uncertainty surrounding British boy's stay in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
A tweet from his account says his stay in the United States would be short due to his immigration status. (KCTV5) A tweet from his account says his stay in the United States would be short due to his immigration status. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Many in Kansas City have been captivated by the story of Alexander Goodwin, the brave young boy from the United Kingdom battling cancer. 

But there is now uncertainty surrounding his stay in the United States. 

"Devastating news today - our immigration status only allows Alex to stay until April. He won't finish treatment until the end of June." 

In December, he arrived in Kansas City to receive treatment for his disease and has received strong support from the metro's law enforcement agencies.

KCTV5 spoke to the boy's father on Thursday. He says he is meeting with attorneys and others to figure out a plan. 

An update on his status could come as soon as Friday. 

