Two shot, one dead in KCK after individuals in different vehicles fire guns

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Two individuals were shot and one was killed after parties in two different vehicles fired guns at each other. 

Kansas City, KS police say the shooting happened in the area of 24th and Parallel Parkway. 

One person died in the shooting, according to Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler. The second suffered minor injuries. 

The suspect vehicle remains on the loose. 

There is no available suspect information at this time. 

