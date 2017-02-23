Man approaches 12-year-old in Westwood while driving - KCTV5

Man approaches 12-year-old in Westwood while driving

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
The area where the man pulled up alongside the girl. (Kimo Hood/KCTV) The area where the man pulled up alongside the girl. (Kimo Hood/KCTV)
WESTWOOD, KS (KCTV) -

On Wednesday, officers in Westwood talked to a 12-year-old girl who reported a "troubling situation."

The girl was walking in the area of 50th and Belinder in the late afternoon when a white man driving a red pickup, possibly a Dodge Dakota, pulled up next to her.

The man then asked her what she was doing and asked her twice If she wanted a ride.

The girl ran away from the truck, which was last seen leaving westbound on 50th Street. Adults in the area reported that they saw the truck too.

Law enforcement said they cannot say a crime has been committed at this point, but they wanted to make the community aware of what happened.

They thought it was a good time to remind everyone of “stranger danger” tactics. They encourage parents to have that discussion with their children.

They say they plan to have extra patrol in the area, as well.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.