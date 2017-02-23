Man approaches 12-year-old in Westwood while driving

The area where the man pulled up alongside the girl. (Kimo Hood/KCTV)

On Wednesday, officers in Westwood talked to a 12-year-old girl who reported a "troubling situation."

The girl was walking in the area of 50th and Belinder in the late afternoon when a white man driving a red pickup, possibly a Dodge Dakota, pulled up next to her.

The man then asked her what she was doing and asked her twice If she wanted a ride.

The girl ran away from the truck, which was last seen leaving westbound on 50th Street. Adults in the area reported that they saw the truck too.

Law enforcement said they cannot say a crime has been committed at this point, but they wanted to make the community aware of what happened.

They thought it was a good time to remind everyone of “stranger danger” tactics. They encourage parents to have that discussion with their children.

They say they plan to have extra patrol in the area, as well.

