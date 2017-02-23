South Kansas City neighborhood shaken after bullets fly

A shooting rampage in south Kansas City has left a neighborhood shaking.

On Wednesday night, cars drove through the area of 96th Street and Booth, firing weapons into homes and cars.

No one was injured, but people in the neighborhood remain shaken.

Clarence Williams was winding down for the evening when bullets burst through his walls.

"I felt it when the splinters hit my face from the door," Williams said.

Dozens of bullets tore through his home and nearly a dozen others on the street.

"I hit the floor and heard more shots," Williams said. "It was loud."

Crazy story in #KCMO. Last night people firing automatic weapons from a car shot houses and cars near 96th terr. and Booth. pic.twitter.com/ouyXzZ62Su — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 23, 2017

Williams discovered bullet holes in his bedroom, his pillows and both of his cars.

Others on the block ducked for cover as the gunmen shot out their windows. The shooters hit a gas-line at one home and blew out several car windows.

The shots killed one owner's dog.

"He didn't make it," said Kelli Phillips. "It was crazy and horrific."

Phillips is thankful she and her young children were not hit.

The people who live here call this a quiet street that's always been a safe place for families. Many are surprised, disappointed and outraged.

"I hope people realize that shooting and killing aren't solving no issues," Williams said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.