$1 million raised for victims of Olathe shooting

One of the victims, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, middle, died at a hospital. The conditions of surviving victims Alok Madasani, left, and Ian Grillot weren't immediately known. (Times of India, GoFundMe)

UPDATE: GoFundMe donations for the three shooting victims now amount to $1 million, collectively.

The community in Olathe, Kansas is rallying around the men who were injured in a shooting at Austins Bar and Grill.

Flowers have been left outside of the restaurant and thousands of dollars have been raised for both of the men in the hospital.

Those in Olathe said it's not just about the financial aspects of the situation.

“It’s not about the politics at this time,” said Shabina Kavimandan. “It's really about us as individuals and what do we think of the person who is sitting across from us.”

That's the question that many in the community said needs to be asked. The community is rallying to encourage a conversation to prevent something like this from happening again.

The shooting has the neighborhood on edge after reports that it may have been racially motivated.

“It happened under circumstances that I always thought,” Kavimandan said. “People look for physical symbols and yet there was no physical determination to say they were Middle Eastern and yet this person went out and shot them.”

For Kavimandan, the thought that the two young men could be targeted worries her not just for her own safety, but for how things move forward from here.

“Two bright, young engineers," Kavimandan said. "One of them is taken away forever, and one... I don't know how he will recover from this.”

The community is working to figure out the next steps to help get Kuchibhotla's body back home to his family in India.

Sushma Swaraj, India's Minister of Foreign Affairs, tweeted on Thursday that Alok Madasani has been released from the hospital. She also tweeted:

We will make all arrangements to transport the mortal remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla to Hyderbad. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017

Ian P. Grillot did an interview with the media on Thursday, which you can view here.

