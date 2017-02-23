Woman, 40, missing out of Overland Park

Antwanette Michelle Delagarza, 40, was last seen Tuesday around 10 a.m. in Liberty, MO.

The Overland Park Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

She's an employee in Overland Park and drives a 2016 red Volkswagen Jetta with a Missouri license plate of PP7S8X.

She's 5'8" in height, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information, contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

