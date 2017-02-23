Woman, 40, missing out of Overland Park - KCTV5

Woman, 40, missing out of Overland Park

Posted: Updated:
Antwanette Michelle Delagarza, 40, was last seen Tuesday around 10 a.m. in Liberty, MO. Antwanette Michelle Delagarza, 40, was last seen Tuesday around 10 a.m. in Liberty, MO.
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The Overland Park Police Department is looking for a missing woman. 

Antwanette Michelle Delagarza, 40, was last seen Tuesday around 10 a.m. in Liberty, MO. 

She's an employee in Overland Park and drives a 2016 red Volkswagen Jetta with a Missouri license plate of PP7S8X. 

She's 5'8" in height, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. 

If you have information, contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.