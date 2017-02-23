Threatening note found inside bathroom at Tonganoxie Middle School

The Tonganoxie School District said extra police will be at Tonganoxie Middle School Thursday and Friday after a threatening note was found at the school.

The district said a threat was found in one of the school's bathrooms on Thursday.

Police were called to investigate the threat.

The district said students were safety secured in classrooms and the building was determined to be safe.

