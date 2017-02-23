How to save money with rising prescription drug costs

Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
A crash involving a Johnson County deputy killed a motorcyclist on Sunday.More >
On Saturday, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 635 in Platte County.More >
A Memorial Day sign at a restaurant in northern Kansas has gone viral. The employees at Mayberry's in Washington won't be at work Monday and the owner wanted to tell the community why. One of the restaurant's chefs posted a photo on Facebook of the sign. The sign reads "We have 619,300 reasons to be closed on Monday," referring to those killed in wars. Kelly Ray, owner/head chef of Mayberry's, said he saw a similar post on Facebook, which inspired him to write it on the s...More >
Branson was affected by flash flooding last night, leaving three people unaccounted for and others stranded and displaced.More >
Police are investigating after one person was assaulted and killed.More >
A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for more than 30 years.More >
A woman is facing child abuse charges after she locked her two children in the trunk of her car while she shopped at a Walmart in Utah, police say.More >
