Neighboring business owner recalls Olathe restaurant shooting

On Thursday morning, nearly full glasses and plates with food on them remained untouched inside of Austins Bar and Grill.

When shots rang out just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, people moved fast.

Many people in this neighborhood describe Austins Bar and Grill as a family friendly place that people took their kids to.

One business owner who was there when the shooting happened said that’s why the incident is so shocking.

Richard Kim and his wife own Q Cleaners, which is next door to the restaurant.

He was just closing up for the night when he heard gunfire.

“I heard five shots, very slowly,” he said. “Three shots -- I don’t know exactly -- but every two seconds, three seconds I heard, and then the fourth and fifth shot were a little bit later. Like 10 seconds.”

He would walk outside to see two people laying on the ground.

“I was inside hiding and stayed there,” he said, “but for a while, I couldn’t hear any sounds. So, I walked out and I saw two men laying down there. Many people were helping them, but also calling police and ambulance, and still many people were here."

“After he ran away, I think many people thought they were safe,” he added.

The restaurant was particularly packed that night because many people were watching the KU game.

Q Cleaners has been at that location in Olathe for 15 years. In that time, Kim has never seen anything like this.

“The other guy, I heard him say ‘I don’t know why, why he shoot,’” Kim said. “He doesn’t understand why.”

A lot of people here in Olathe still trying to answer that question of “why.”

