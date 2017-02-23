Lee’s Summit police pursue, arrest suspect for robbing convenience store

Lee’s Summit police have arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery of a convenience store.

On Wednesday around 10 p.m., officers went to the convenience store in the 200 block of SE Grand St. on a call about an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect leaving the scene in a four-door sedan that was dark in color. Officers then tried to stop the car, but the driver fled and led officers on a pursuit.

The pursuit continued out of neighborhoods and onto westbound 50 Highway, then westbound Interstate 470.

With help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, tire deflation devices were set up in the area of I-470 and View High Drive. The devices were successful.

The driver pulled over onto the side of the road and then tried to run away, but a Lee’s Summit K-9 caught the suspect and took him down to the ground.

The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.

Charges against the suspect are expected to be filed on Thursday.

No one was injured.

