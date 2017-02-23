Missouri governor shuns state plane, flies at private costs

Authorities in Jackson County have charged a man and a woman after a person was kidnapped from a park on Wednesday.More >
A road rage incident that left two people shot along Holmes Road during rush hour on Thursday is now being investigated as a homicide, since at least one of the victims has died.More >
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (Chipotle) is providing further information about the payment card security incident that Chipotle previously reported on April 25, 2017.More >
As of 3 p.m., Suchan is expecting a few showers and thunderstorms to be possible, but the severe risk is greatly diminished for the rest of the day.More >
Five teenage girls between the ages of 15 and 16 were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Atchison County, Missouri.More >
Police are investigating a double-shooting at 104th Street and Holmes. One person is fighting for their life, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. This is the third double-shooting in Kansas City in the past 24 hours. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
