Officer shoots suspect in central Kansas triple homicide - KCTV5

Officer shoots suspect in central Kansas triple homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Authorities are questioning a woman who may have been involved. (KCTV5) Authorities are questioning a woman who may have been involved. (KCTV5)
NEWTON, KS (AP) -

Authorities say a police officer has fatally shot a man suspected in a triple homicide in rural central Kansas.

Harvey County Sheriff's Cpl. Tim Boese says officers responding to reports of a shooting found three bodies in a home in Newton, 25 miles north of Wichita, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Boese says three witnesses pointed officers in the direction the suspect ran. The suspect confronted the pursuing officers with a shotgun, and one of the officers shot him.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were injured.

Boese says authorities are trying to determine a motive and the relationship between the shooter and victims. Police have not released their names.

Authorities are questioning a woman who may have been involved. Boese provided no details about the woman.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.