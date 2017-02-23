Officer shoots suspect in central Kansas triple homicide

Authorities are questioning a woman who may have been involved. (KCTV5)

Authorities say a police officer has fatally shot a man suspected in a triple homicide in rural central Kansas.

Harvey County Sheriff's Cpl. Tim Boese says officers responding to reports of a shooting found three bodies in a home in Newton, 25 miles north of Wichita, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Boese says three witnesses pointed officers in the direction the suspect ran. The suspect confronted the pursuing officers with a shotgun, and one of the officers shot him.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were injured.

Boese says authorities are trying to determine a motive and the relationship between the shooter and victims. Police have not released their names.

Authorities are questioning a woman who may have been involved. Boese provided no details about the woman.

