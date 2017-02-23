One victim killed, suspect arrested in Olathe restaurant shootin - KCTV5

One victim killed, suspect arrested in Olathe restaurant shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Lally, Producer
The shooting happened at Austin's Bar & Grill, located at 2103 E. 151st Street. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5) The shooting happened at Austin's Bar & Grill, located at 2103 E. 151st Street. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

One victim has died in a shooting that happened at an Olathe bar and grill. Police say a man shot three people at Austin's Bar and Grill, located at 2103 E. 151st St. Wednesday night. Johnson County Med-Act took all three to area hospitals where one later died. The condition of the other two victims is not known.

After the shooting, authorities surrounded a home near 153rd and Lindenwood searching for the suspect.

He was later found in Clinton, MO. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says the suspect told employees at the Applebee's that he had been involved in a shooting. The employees contacted authorities and the suspect was arrested without incident. He is currently being held at the Henry County Jail.

