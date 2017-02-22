One dead, suspect arrested in Olathe restaurant triple shooting

After hours of searching, police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for shooting three men, and killing one, at an Olathe bar and grill.

The shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday outside of Austin's Bar & Grill, located at 2103 E. 151st Street.

Officers conducted a manhunt for the white man in his 60s in the area of 151st Terrace and Scarborough Street. During the manhunt, officers surrounded a house near 153rd Street and Lindenwood Drive.

Authorities were able to take the man into custody after he walked into an Applebee's in Clinton, MO and told employees that he had been involved in a shooting. The employees called Clinton police who arrived about 12:40 a.m. and arrested the man.

The man is being held at the Henry County Jail where he is being interviewed by Olathe Police Detectives.

Three men were hit during the shooting. All three were taken to an area hospital. One man died at the hospital. The condition of the other two men is unknown.

This short video gives an idea of extent of police presence near 151st and Mur-Len after 3 shot in area parking lot. Gathering more. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/tVFNtxH8df — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) February 23, 2017

Witnesses say the shooting started inside the bar and ended in the parking lot of the grill.

Police encouraged everyone in the area to stay inside. Many in the area went to sleep thinking the gunman was still on the loose.

Michael Tuttle was near the shooting when it happened.

"We leaned out the door and asked some of the waitresses if they were alright," Tuttle said. "They said they were shaken up."

Christy Fish had a friend inside the bar and grill. Many people were trying to reach friends to find out if they were okay.

"Shocked...scared," Fish said. "Just shocked. Worried for my friends. This just doesn't happen here. We just don't have shootings in Olathe and it's just, we are all just kind of in shock."

"We frequent this all the time. It's a neighborhood bar and Grill. We take our kids there. It's a wonderful place to go and just hang with friends. This never happens here," she said.

Neighbors say there was heightened activity in a neighborhood near a trail by Indian Creek with a lot of woods.

Olathe South High School was locked down in the aftermath of the shooting.

VIDEO: An update on tonight's triple-shooting at an Olathe bar. pic.twitter.com/ZQeVF9Rabe — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 23, 2017

Olathe South High School WAS locked down. A mom tells me students are being let out. Police are still looking for suspect in triple shooting — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) February 23, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

