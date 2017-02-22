Former Overland Park police officer pleads guilty to making thre - KCTV5

Former Overland Park police officer pleads guilty to making threats

A former Overland Park police officer has pleaded guilty to making a threat on Facebook.

Rodney Wilson pleaded guilty to assault, obstructing the legal process and false impersonation.

A woman in Dallas who did not know Wilson complained after he posted on her Facebook page.

Apparently in response to comments about Black Lives Matter, Wilson posted under a picture of the woman’s daughter, “We’ll see how much her life matters – hold her close tonight. It’ll be the last time.”

Wilson was promptly fired by the Overland Park Police Department following an investigation.

