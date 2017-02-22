Announcement of local Monae appearance causes confusion with fans

An announcement that hometown star Janelle Monae would headline a local jazz festival is causing confusion. Monae went on Twitter Wednesday to deny the report. (KCTV5)

Monae went on Twitter Wednesday to deny the report.

The singer, of Kansas City, KS., has performed at the White House for President Obama and is drawing a lot of praise for her acting in the movie, “Hidden Figures.”

If you went on the American Jazz Museum’s Website on Wednesday morning and early afternoon, you would see her listed as a performer at the festival scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend.

But when Kansas Citians started posting the information on Twitter, she responded and called it an "alternative fact."

Her picture has since been removed from the Website.

Her father confirmed to KCTV5 News that Monae is not planning to appear.

She followed up with another tweet this afternoon that says, “I love my city and I look forward to performing there in the future! Unfortunately, I never confirmed this show.”

The museum formally retracted the announcement concerning Monae late Wednesday afternoon.

Tickets went on sale for the event Wednesday morning. It’s not clear to anyone who bought a ticket expecting to see Monae if she is part of the lineup.

