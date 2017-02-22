Overland Park police find missing man

Overland Park police were searching for 67-year-old Howard James after he was reported missing. (Overland Park Police Department)

UPDATE: James has been found. The police appreciate the public's help.

Overland Park police issued a silver alert after a 67-year-old man was reported missing.

Howard James has dementia and was last seen in the area of W. 89th St. and Metcalf Ave. at about 11 a.m.

James was driving a silver 2013 Volkswagon Passat.

People who saw James were asked to call local law enforcement or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.