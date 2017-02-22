Wyandotte County mayor local launches effort to try and save Affordable Care Act

Holland says through the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare), they were able to enroll more than 9,000 individuals for health insurance. One of those was 55-year-old Broderick Crawford, who lost coverage after he changed jobs. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5)

Mayors across the country are starting initiatives to get in contact with elected officials to convince them to maintain the Affordable Care Act and its provisions.

That includes Unified Government Mayor/CEO Mark Holland of Wyandotte County.

"I think it's important that we raise up the advocacy," Holland said. "It's important for our elected officials to be thinking in 40-year terms, not in four-year terms."

Holland says through the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare), they were able to enroll more than 9,000 individuals for health insurance.

One of those was 55-year-old Broderick Crawford, who lost coverage after he changed jobs.

"There was no way that I could afford paying an individual policy as it was at that time," Crawford said.

He says because of the ACA, he was able to get back to having health insurance he could use and pay for.

Holland says if the law is repealed, it needs to be replaced with something better.

"There are frankly common sense things that should have been done a long time ago and are finally encapsulated in this," Holland said. "If we're going to replace, let's replace it with something better. Let's not simply repeal it and throw people back into bankruptcy and back off the rolls."

Holland says he hopes legislators will be wiling to hear from the community and keep the law in place for the long term.

