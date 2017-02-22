Royals single-game tickets on sale Friday online

Single-game tickets for the upcoming Royals season go on sale online Friday. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Royals will make every regular-season home game, excluding Opening Day, available during the online sale.

In addition to online availability, single-game tickets for all home games, excluding Opening Day, will be available at the Kauffman Stadium Box Office or by phone at 1-800-6ROYALS beginning Monday at 9 a.m.

New this year, Price Chopper will sell single-game tickets at their outlets also starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

