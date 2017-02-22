Royals single-game tickets on sale Friday online - KCTV5

Royals single-game tickets on sale Friday online

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Single-game tickets for the upcoming Royals season go on sale online Friday. (KCTV5) Single-game tickets for the upcoming Royals season go on sale online Friday. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Single-game tickets for the upcoming Royals season go on sale online Friday.

The Kansas City Royals will make every regular-season home game, excluding Opening Day, available during the online sale

In addition to online availability, single-game tickets for all home games, excluding Opening Day, will be available at the Kauffman Stadium Box Office or by phone at 1-800-6ROYALS beginning Monday at 9 a.m.

New this year, Price Chopper will sell single-game tickets at their outlets also starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.