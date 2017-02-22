'Alt-right' business cards found across Lee's Summit

Found in different locations across Lee's Summit, the cards say on the front: "America was 90 percent white in 1950. It is now 60 percent. Make America Great Again. Trump is the first step. We're the next."

Business cards found in Lee Summit have shocked residents in the city.

The cards show support for white supremacy.

Found in different locations across Lee's Summit, the cards say on the front:

"America was 90 percent white in 1950. It is now 60 percent. Make America Great Again. Trump is the first step. We're the next."

Cydney Carl found the cards sitting on a newspaper rack inside a restaurant on southeast Main Street.

The restaurant manager told KCTV5 the cards did not come from them and immediately disposed of them.

“It's scary to think that they're going to piggy back on his name to push this forward," Carl said. “Racism has been something that's been going on for hundreds and hundreds of years, and you don't think it's as big of a deal as it is, but it is.”

Just a few blocks away, Buddy Smith's son found the same card on the ground outside their garage.

"This is the town I grew up in and it sickens me," Smith said. “If it doesn't sicken you, then you're part of the problem. If it does make you appalled, angry, upset - take action. That doesn’t mean demonstrations. Call your local representatives. Let them know that this is not the sentiment of this community.”

The opposite side of the card says "Alt-Right," short for "Alternative Right." It's a movement that bucks mainstream conservatism and includes people dedicated to "white identity."

KCTV5 took a look at Websites listed on the cards. They appear to be alt-right blogs and podcasts. On the "About" page of one, it said 'we're white and we're not sorry.'

