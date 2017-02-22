Douglas County authorities find body in fishing lake - KCTV5

Douglas County authorities find body in fishing lake

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has discovered what they believe to be the body of Cameron Kirchner, 18. 

Divers recovered a body in the Douglas County Fishing Lake about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Coroners have not identified the body, but authorities believe it's Kirchner's. 

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a boat he was in capsized on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says a 17-year-old boy and Kirchner were fishing on the lake at the time of the incident. 

Authorities believe neither were wearing life jackets. The boat was discovered on Monday afternoon. 

