Douglas County authorities find body in fishing lake

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has discovered what they believe to be the body of Cameron Kirchner, 18. (KCTV5)

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has discovered what they believe to be the body of Cameron Kirchner, 18.

Divers recovered a body in the Douglas County Fishing Lake about 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Coroners have not identified the body, but authorities believe it's Kirchner's.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a boat he was in capsized on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says a 17-year-old boy and Kirchner were fishing on the lake at the time of the incident.

Authorities believe neither were wearing life jackets. The boat was discovered on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.