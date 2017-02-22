Shelter dog suffering spinal cord injury gets new set of wheels

When Hermosa came to the shelter, she had a spinal cord injury which made it hard for her to use her back legs. So she was given some wheels instead. (KCTV5)

A dog at the KC Pet Project is getting a new lease on life.

When Hermosa came to the shelter, she had a spinal cord injury which made it hard for her to use her back legs. So she was given some wheels instead.

"She does have to have the cart for the rest of her life to walk around. She loves being in it, loves going on walks and has such a sweet personality," KC Pet Project spokeswoman Tori Fugate said.

Veterinarians are working with Hermosa every day, helping her gain weight and get some mobility back in her legs.

Soon, she'll move to a foster home or rescue group to continue her recovery.

