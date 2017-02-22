Local law enforcement agencies say they're prepared for attack in Kansas City

Robert Lorenzo Hester, Jr., 25, of Columbia, MO was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. (Columbia Police Department)

One day following the arrest of a man aiding in what he thought was a terrorist attack planned for Kansas City, law enforcement officials in the metro believe they have a good response system in place.

FBI agents worked for months to build a case against Robert Hester Jr., 25. Those efforts led to his arrest.

"What we learned from this is we're really seeing a nice example of on the ground policing by the FBI being effective," said Rebecca Best, an assistant professor on political science at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Part of that on the ground policing locally happens at the fusion center, where information can be monitored and sent out to appropriate officials.

Outside of monitoring, the work done on the metro level is all about communication between agencies in case the worst happens.

"We've put in a metro wide radio system for emergency personnel," said Unified Government Mayor/CEO Mark Holland. "Police, fire, public works, utilities, are all on the same radio system now, so when there is an emergency, the whole community is able to talk together."

The conversations about keeping the are safe happen between federal agencies, local agencies and elected officials.

