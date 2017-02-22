Tonganoxie school board members shocked after administrators charged with failing to report abuse

Investigators arrested Chris Kleidosty and Tim Weis, left, on charges of failure to report abuse and neglect. (Linn County Sheriff's Office, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office)

School board members want to reassure parents their children are safe after two Kansas school officials have been accused of failing to report a teacher having sex with a student.

Prosecutors in Linn County have filed charges against Chris Kleidosty and Tim Weis.

It was Tuesday afternoon at the end of the school day the superintendent was escorted out of the building by Leavenworth County sheriff's deputies.

"Chris came in here as a selection from the board to continue pushing us forward," school board member Dan Hopkins said.

Tonganoxie school board members believe they had the right person for the job. They say in the nine months that Chris Kleidosty has been the superintendent there, he's done a good job with no complaints, until now.

"We were shocked that he was arrested, and we're acting in a prudent manner that we have to, to ensure the safety and best outcome for our students here in Tonganoxie," Hopkins said.

Kleidosty is charged with failing to report abuse and neglect after investigators say he and Prairie View High School principal Tim Weis knew English teacher and coach Keaton Krell was having inappropriate relationships with students.

Kleidosty was hired by the Tonganoxie district the same day Krell was arrested.

The school board called a special meeting Tuesday night and suspended the superintendent with pay. They say they've received several calls and emails from concerned parents.

"We're trying to be transparent and get this information out to our public, and we're trying to get through this as best we can and get on with the business of educating our students and keeping them safe," Hopkins said.

And during that special meeting, Tonya Phillips named interim superintendent.

