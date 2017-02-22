Mayor expands Kansas City summer youth employment program

Authorities in Jackson County have charged a man and a woman after a person was kidnapped from a park on Wednesday.More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
Police are investigating a double-shooting at 104th Street and Holmes. One person is fighting for their life, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. This is the third double-shooting in Kansas City in the past 24 hours. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.More >
On Friday, thousands of people will return to a major metro water park. But as the park opens, the scene of a tragedy continues to tower in the skyline. Verruckt, the waterslide that took the life of a 10-year-old boy is still standing.More >
Responding to a feedback questionnaire about what her teachers could do better, Ava Bell said the school’s use of collective punishment was “a war crime” according to the 1949 Geneva Conventions.More >
A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.More >
The Memorial Day weekend is here, and there are a lot of ways for you to get out and enjoy it.More >
