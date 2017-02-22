MoDOT looks at options for states thousands of structurally deficient bridges

The Missouri Department of Transportation wrapped up an inspection Wednesday of the Buck O’Neil Bridge. Inspectors found that the bridge is one of more than 3,000 structurally deficient bridges in the state. (KCTV5)

There isn’t enough money to replace it, so the only option is to repair.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the bridge, previously the Broadway Bridge, would cost anywhere from about $80 million to $200 million to totally replace. And that’s not going to happen. Instead, they’re developing a plan that’ll cost $11 million to $25 million to repair rust and structural problems.

Chris Redline, MoDOT's assistant district engineer in Kansas City, says the Buck O’Neil Bridge is like most Missouri bridges built in the 50s or 60s. The bridge is now 61 years old.

“They weren’t meant to last 100 years. A lot are past their design life right now,” Redline said.

According to a report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, Missouri ranks fourth in the country for most structurally deficient bridges. Kansas isn't much better ranking at No. 7.

Redline says MoDOT fixes about 100 bridges on the list each year, but new ones get added just as fast. The constant battle to find money to replace and repair makes it nearly impossible to make any dent.

“Obviously, I wish it was better, but I can tell you all the bridges that are out there are safe,” Redline said.

Redline says their decision to do a short-term repair for a fraction of the cost doesn’t make it less safe, but it does mean more work. They’ll have to do more repairs again when it wears down in about 10 years.

But some wonder if this could lead to an emergency like when the Grand Bridge was unsafe to handle traffic.

MoDOT says the Buck O’Neil Bridge is not that bad, and they’re confident drivers will be safe as they wait until 2019 to make the next repairs.

MoDOT is hosting a meeting at the Kansas City Public Library downtown to discuss the bridge and what others want to see happen to it in the future.

