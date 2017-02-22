Kansas Senate fails to override Brownback's tax veto - KCTV5

Kansas Senate fails to override Brownback's tax veto

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

The effort to override the veto on a tax increase bill from Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has failed in the Kansas Senate. 

Senators voted 24-16 in favor of overriding, but 27 votes were needed. 

The Kansas House has voted to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill increasing personal income taxes to help balance the state budget.

The vote Wednesday was 85-40. That's one vote more than the two-thirds majority necessary in the 125-member House.

The House's action clears the way for an attempt to override in the Senate.

The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. It would increase income tax rates and end an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging. The bill would reverse key Brownback tax policies.

KCTV 5 News

