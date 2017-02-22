Wanted: Anthony Robertson - KCTV5

Wanted: Anthony Robertson

Posted:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Anthony Robertson is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sexual assault of a child. (CrimeStoppers) Anthony Robertson is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sexual assault of a child. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Anthony Robertson is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sexual assault of a child.

The original offense happened last year in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a child less than 14 years old.

His last known address was in Independence, but his current location is unknown.

Robertson is not currently a registered sex offender.  He should be considered dangerous.

