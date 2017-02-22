Pence visits Missouri, lauds small business, condemns anti-Semitism

Vice President Mike Pence waves as he is introduced by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, before delivers remarks at Fabick Cat, a family-owned equipment and engine dealer, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Fenton, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The nation's vice president visited Missouri on Wednesday, speaking to crowds about the value of small business and condemning recent acts of anti-Semitism.

Vice President Mike Pence has told a Missouri crowd that small business is the "beating heart that creates prosperity and growth."

Pence spoke Wednesday at Fabick Cat, a company in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton that rents, sells and services Caterpillar equipment. The 1,100-employee company celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Pence toured the plant, then told small business owners that President Donald Trump is their "biggest fan." He says the administration is focused on cutting taxes for working families, business and family farms, and on cutting regulations.

Pence also touted Trump's plan to end the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act and replace it with a better, less-expensive health care system, and to take "decisive action" to halt illegal immigration and strengthen the U.S. border.

Vice President Pence also visited a suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery where more than 150 headstones were damaged earlier in the week. He says there is "no place in America for hatred or acts of prejudice or violence or anti-Semitism."

Pence says at the cemetery in University City, MO that the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation with their "love and care for this place." He is thanking them for "showing the world what America's really all about."

Pence was joined by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

The vice president spoke earlier in the day in the St. Louis suburbs and condemned the incident as a "vile act of vandalism."

The cemetery posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were vandalized in the damage discovered Monday.

After Vice President Pence's visit, Gov Greitens posted this statement about the vice president's visit on Facebook.

Today, we had the honor of welcoming the Vice President of the United States—and my friend—Mike Pence to our state. I'm so proud of what we were able to show him.

First, we visited a 100-year old Missouri business. We met with workers and job creators to show the strength and quality of Missouri's workforce. We showed Vice President Pence that America's economic comeback is starting right here in Missouri.

Yesterday, I went to Facebook to ask volunteers to join us in helping to clean up the Jewish cemetery that had been vandalized and desecrated this past weekend. I spoke on the phone with several faith leaders from the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian communities. I asked them to bring their friends and neighbors to help us.

The response blew us away.

Hundreds of Missourians, of every creed and from every corner of the state, came together to stand up for our neighbors. When we put out the call, the people of Missouri stepped up and demonstrated to the country and the world that we will fight for our neighbors. Donations poured in, and tens of thousands of dollars were raised for the repairs at the cemetery.

I told the Vice President what we were planning to do this afternoon. As soon as I told him, he decided to change his plans and join us. He wanted us to know that he, and the White House, believe in what we are doing in Missouri. He wanted to send a message about how we can meet cowardice with courage and hate with productive action and shared service.

Too many politicians have sharp tongues and soft hands. They're willing to talk about problems, but that's often as far as it goes. Today, Vice President Pence joined us and got to work in our response to violence, by personally helping us to clean up the affected headstones and rebuild the beauty of a sacred site attacked with hate.

President Trump called me and asked me to let you all know how proud he is of our state. Vice President Pence expressed his admiration for our workers and the crowds that came to clean with us. For too long the world has known Missouri for our embarrassments, failures, and scandals. Today, we showed the world our energy, faith, and strength. I could not be more proud to be a Missourian and to be your Governor today.

