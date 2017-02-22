Springfield Police say naked man approached several women - KCTV5

Springfield Police say naked man approached several women

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Police say they got several calls about a man coming up to women in parking lots, wearing only his tennis shoes. (Springfield police) Police say they got several calls about a man coming up to women in parking lots, wearing only his tennis shoes. (Springfield police)
The suspect was seen lurking near the Dumpsters of the businesses and targeting the same locations multiple times. (Springfield police) The suspect was seen lurking near the Dumpsters of the businesses and targeting the same locations multiple times. (Springfield police)
(Springfield police) (Springfield police)
(Springfield police) (Springfield police)
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Springfield are trying to track down a man who they say approached women while he was naked.

Police say they got several calls between Jan. 14 and Jan 15, about a man coming up to women in parking lots, wearing only his tennis shoes and asking for the time. The man would run off when the women turned around.

The man is described as being between the ages of 40 and 50 years old with dark, partially gray, unkempt or scraggly hair that is balding on top, average height, heavy set, wearing glasses and possibly sporting a beard.

In some instances, police say the man was touching himself.

The suspect was seen lurking near the Dumpsters of the businesses and targeting the same locations multiple times.

In some incidents, the suspect left the area in a vehicle, described as a tan or gray passenger vehicle, possibly a Kia or a Hyundai Sonata.

Authorities believe the man has also targeted locations in the Kansas City metro area and in the University City, MO area.

Those with information about this suspect are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department (417) 864-1810 and refer to SPD incident 17-2003.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Man, woman charged after beating, kidnapping person at Grandview park

    Man, woman charged after beating, kidnapping person at Grandview park

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-26 15:54:37 GMT
    Zane Warner, 21, and Hana Yocom, 19, have each been charged with one count of felony kidnapping and one count of felony armed criminal action. (Jackson County Detention Center)Zane Warner, 21, and Hana Yocom, 19, have each been charged with one count of felony kidnapping and one count of felony armed criminal action. (Jackson County Detention Center)

    Authorities in Jackson County have charged a man and a woman after a person was kidnapped from a park on Wednesday.

    More >

    Authorities in Jackson County have charged a man and a woman after a person was kidnapped from a park on Wednesday.

    More >

  • Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-26 14:18:53 GMT
    (Source: Click2Houston via CNN)(Source: Click2Houston via CNN)

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.