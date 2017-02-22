Springfield Police say naked man approached several women

The suspect was seen lurking near the Dumpsters of the businesses and targeting the same locations multiple times. (Springfield police)

Authorities in Springfield are trying to track down a man who they say approached women while he was naked.

Police say they got several calls between Jan. 14 and Jan 15, about a man coming up to women in parking lots, wearing only his tennis shoes and asking for the time. The man would run off when the women turned around.

The man is described as being between the ages of 40 and 50 years old with dark, partially gray, unkempt or scraggly hair that is balding on top, average height, heavy set, wearing glasses and possibly sporting a beard.

In some instances, police say the man was touching himself.

The suspect was seen lurking near the Dumpsters of the businesses and targeting the same locations multiple times.

In some incidents, the suspect left the area in a vehicle, described as a tan or gray passenger vehicle, possibly a Kia or a Hyundai Sonata.

Authorities believe the man has also targeted locations in the Kansas City metro area and in the University City, MO area.

Those with information about this suspect are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department (417) 864-1810 and refer to SPD incident 17-2003.

