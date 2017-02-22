Neighbors shocked by Army veterans alleged terrorist actions

As news of a thwarted terror attack in Kansas City spreads those who knew the alleged ISIS supporter are surprised by his actions.

Neighbors describe 25-year-old United States Army veteran Robert Hester Jr. as a family man. They say Hester was a husband, father and a friendly neighbor.

Court documents state Hester said the attack would be "A good day for Muslims worldwide."

The FBI had their eye on Hester since the summer of 2016 but it was on Friday when an undercover agent ultimately met with him.

Agents say Hester wanted to overthrow the U.S. Government, initially wanting to hit oil pipelines and markets. Court documents say he wanted the attack to be “Ten times bigger than the Boston Marathon attacks.”

His neighbor, Analee Shatlain, was there when the arrest happened.

"Believe it or not, I was next door when it happened,” Shatlain said. “I was actually in the backyard when it happened. I was talking to his dad and two daughters. FBI swarmed the front door. We saw an officer up in the front. I was told to put my hands up and come out. Don't make any sudden movements."

“Very big shock to me. Very big. He's never ever done anything like this. He's always been such a family guy. He's always outside playing with kids and his wife is outside. He's always very talkative towards the neighbors. Anybody who walks up he's going to talk to you," she said.

A detention hearing is set for Friday in Kansas City. A judge will decide whether to set a bond or to hold Hester without a bond.

