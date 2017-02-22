Man in life-threatening condition after being shot 4 times in KC - KCTV5

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot 4 times in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Police say a black man in his 20s was shot four times in the chest. (KCTV5) Police say a black man in his 20s was shot four times in the chest. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot four times at a metro apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened about 2:50 a.m. at the Park Highlands Apartments located in the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue.

Police say a black man in his 20s, found outside the complex, was shot four times in the chest and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Authorities do not have a suspect in custody but say they know who the shooter is.

Refresh this story for updates.

