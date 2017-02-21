Belton teen charged with making terrorist threat to high school - KCTV5

Belton teen charged with making terrorist threat to high school

Posted: Updated:
A teen has been charged with making a terrorist threat. 

Court documents say 17-year-old Madalyn Emond wrote a threat targeted at Belton High School. 

Documents say she wrote a poem on Snapchat, which read:

"Roses are red
Violets are blue
It's February 15
Columbine Part 2"

She told investigators she realized it wasn't a good idea to post it and removed it. 

