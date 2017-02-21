Belton teen charged with making terrorist threat to high school

A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.

Police are investigating a double-shooting at 104th Street and Holmes. One person is fighting for their life, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. This is the third double-shooting in Kansas City in the past 24 hours. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

An armed man was wounded Thursday evening by an Independence police officer. The Independence Police Department said the shooting happened at 8:29 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Forest. The department says when the officers arrived, they encountered the suspect who was still armed with a gun. The suspect was then shot and remains in surgery. No police officer was harmed. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

A shooting on Kansas City's east side has left one with serious injuries. Police say a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. Investigators determined the shooting happened at 44th and Flora Avenue. It's the eighth shooting victim reported in Kansas City over the past 24 hours.

A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.

In the video, you can see him looking under the mat and putting something in his pocket. It was $60 left for 17-year-old Michaela by her mom. (Submitted)

You've heard time and again about people stealing packages from a porch, but getting ripped off by the person delivering the package? That what happened to an Independence family - who caught it on camera - all the way up to confronting the driver to get it back. None of your neighbors would bat an eye when a Fed Ex driver comes to your porch to deliver a package - and the family felt like this driver used that position to steal money they left under their doormat for their daughter.