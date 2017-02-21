2 former Linn County school officials charged with failing to re - KCTV5

2 former Linn County school officials charged with failing to report abuse

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Amy Anderson, Anchor/Reporter
Investigators arrested Chris Kleidosty and Tim Weis, left, on charges of failure to report abuse and neglect. (Linn County Sheriff's Office, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office) Investigators arrested Chris Kleidosty and Tim Weis, left, on charges of failure to report abuse and neglect. (Linn County Sheriff's Office, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office)
LINN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Months after a Linn County teacher was arrested on charges of sex with students, two former school officials are now charged in connection with the case.  

The former superintendent and principal were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. Investigators arrested Chris Kleidosty and Tim Weis on charges of failure to report abuse and neglect. They say the two knew about repeated sexual contact between former Prairie View High School teacher Keaton Krell and at least two students.

Investigators say the men did not report it when the first case came to light and instead chose to talk to him about it rather than telling proper authorities.

Krell resigned from the district around the time of his arrest. Then, superintendent Kleidosty told KCTV5 News the resignation had nothing to do with the charges against him.

He told KCTV5 that the news of the 20 potential criminal counts against the former teacher was a shock.

"Scared because you want to have your students safe and their best interests in mind and that really violates safety in my eyes,” he said last June.

Kleidosty is now the superintendent for the Tonganoxie School District.  He was arrested Tuesday afternoon by authorities in Leavenworth County.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

