Independence residents wake up to shattered glass after vandals strike

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A number of Independence residents woke up to a mess Tuesday morning.

Windows of cars and businesses had been broken with rocks or gun shots in the overnight hours.

Elizabeth Warren's normal morning routine took a frustrating twist when she noticed her car had been hit by vandals overnight. 

"There's also a dent in front, chips and dents where bullets hit the side of the car." 

Independence police received calls about similar stories from all over southwest Independence. 

Dan Gross from Sante Fe Glass was called to a local business that also had it's window shattered. This is not only bad for business and irritating - it's expensive.

"I think the three we're doing here are around $900," Gross said. 

Independence police are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible. They are encouraging anyone with damage to file a police report immediately. 

If you have more information about the cases, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

