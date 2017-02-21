Local immigration attorneys on alert after Trump announces new enforcement policies

President Trump is living up to his campaign promise to get tough along the United States and Mexico border.

The Trump administration announced new immigration enforcement guidelines.

There are five key takeaways from the announcement:

Any and all undocumented immigrants are at risk of detainment, but the priority is removing those who are criminals.

A new office called VOICE - Victims of Immigration Crime Enforcement - would be created to support victims of those crimes.

Work with the goal of expediting removal.

Homeland Security will hire 10,000 agents and officers.

Planning and funding for a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Immigration attorneys are on high alert.

Attorney Jessica Piedra says her biggest concern is the removal process will be too fast and could result in an individual losing their right to due process.

"What expedited removal does is it takes away that day in court," she said. "If an immigration official decides you fall into one of those categories of having been inside the country for less than two years, you can be deported without ever seeing a judge."

Piedra says many undocumented immigrants in Kansas City have lived in the metro between 10-to-20 years.

