Greitens asks for volunteers to join him in cleaning up vandaliz - KCTV5

Greitens asks for volunteers to join him in cleaning up vandalized Jewish cemetery

Posted: Updated:
Police confirmed Monday that vandals toppled and damaged about 100 headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in St. Louis. Police confirmed Monday that vandals toppled and damaged about 100 headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is encouraging volunteers to join him in cleaning up the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, the Jewish cemetery that was vandalized on Monday. 

The cemetery, located near St. Louis in University City, MO, was damaged by vandals on Monday.

"One measure of a community's strength is what we do in moments like this," Greitens said in a statement. "We can choose to cower, or we can choose productive action and shared service. We can turn a vile act into a moment for resolve and a demonstration of our state's faith."

More than 100 headstones were damaged at the cemetery.

The vandalism occurred on the same day 11 new threats were reported Monday against Jewish facilities across the country. Nearly 70 threats have been recorded nationwide since the beginning of the year. 

Volunteers will gather at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22. 

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis has also put out a call for donations. If interested, you can donate here

