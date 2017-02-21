Charges pending after string of burglaries in Harrisonville, pol - KCTV5

Charges pending after string of burglaries in Harrisonville, police say

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Connect
Police are reminding residents to keep their houses, sheds and cars locked after a string of burglaries in one part of town. (KCTV5) Police are reminding residents to keep their houses, sheds and cars locked after a string of burglaries in one part of town. (KCTV5)
HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -

More than 30 people had things taken from them Monday night in Harrisonville. Now, police are working to make sure everything gets back to the right place. 

Harrisonville officers patrolling the area of Leah and Younger streets Monday night found two people going through cars and sheds. Police said small things like lighters, cigars and pocket knives were taken.

Police are now taking these small items and trying to connect them with their owners.  Right now, everything is at the police department, but they want people to claim their belongings.

“We found some stashed behind houses, some behind privacy fences. We found more in a tree line,” Lt. Chris Osterberg said.

If you think something of yours may have been stolen, police are asking you to call their non-emergency line at 816-380-8940.

Osterberg said Tuesday was all about being in the neighborhood

“Getting out, walking, talking to the neighbors,” Osterberg said.

The people responsible are in custody and charges are currently pending, police say.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Former Kansas City, KS community activist convicted of causing deadly crash

    Former Kansas City, KS community activist convicted of causing deadly crash

    Thursday, May 25 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-05-25 20:28:48 GMT

    A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.

    More >

    A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.

    More >

  • Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:36:53 GMT

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.