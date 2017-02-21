Charges pending after string of burglaries in Harrisonville, police say

Police are reminding residents to keep their houses, sheds and cars locked after a string of burglaries in one part of town. (KCTV5)

More than 30 people had things taken from them Monday night in Harrisonville. Now, police are working to make sure everything gets back to the right place.

Harrisonville officers patrolling the area of Leah and Younger streets Monday night found two people going through cars and sheds. Police said small things like lighters, cigars and pocket knives were taken.

Police are now taking these small items and trying to connect them with their owners. Right now, everything is at the police department, but they want people to claim their belongings.

“We found some stashed behind houses, some behind privacy fences. We found more in a tree line,” Lt. Chris Osterberg said.

If you think something of yours may have been stolen, police are asking you to call their non-emergency line at 816-380-8940.

Osterberg said Tuesday was all about being in the neighborhood

“Getting out, walking, talking to the neighbors,” Osterberg said.

The people responsible are in custody and charges are currently pending, police say.

