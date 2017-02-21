Students make blankets for refugee children living in Kansas Cit - KCTV5

Students make blankets for refugee children living in Kansas City

While teachers say it's not unusual for their students to give back to their community, they say this project was different for them.
Refugee children arriving in Kansas City are getting a warm welcome, and it's all thanks to students at Notre Dame de Sion High School.

"Anytime you see anything going on in the world happening right where you are it makes it a lot more real," senior Clare Carey said.

During a time they usually spend with friends, the entire school decided to come together for a good cause. In just a few hours, they made more than 30 blankets. Most of them were donated to the refugee children living in Kansas City.

"It puts a face to a name or a concept we've all been hearing in the news so often lately so I think that makes it a lot more personal," Carey said.

While teachers say it's not unusual for their students to give back to their community, they say this project was different for them.

"As they were making the blankets they were talking about the situations and there's a lot of value in that," Bonnie Haghirian, a theology teacher at Notre Dame de Sion School.

The girls said after seeing the smiles on the children's faces the blankets are only the beginning of something much bigger.

"It's really comforting physically and mentally because just it shows the reality like they're actually receiving them and we did that," said Molly Wagner, a sophomore at Notre Dame de Sion School

The students are planning their next service project to help local refugees.

