Miracle twins born at 23 weeks beat odds, head home from NICU - KCTV5

Sam and Chris Green live in New York but found themselves calling Kansas City home after their surrogate, who lives in the metro, went into labor 17 weeks before the babies were due. (Sam and Chris Green) Sam and Chris Green live in New York but found themselves calling Kansas City home after their surrogate, who lives in the metro, went into labor 17 weeks before the babies were due. (Sam and Chris Green)
Babies Kate and Alex spent more than five months in the NICU before finally getting to go home last week.

The twins have been called "miracles" more than once. Born at just 23 weeks, it's rare for a baby born that early to make it, let alone two.

Kate was 1 pound 8 ounces at birth, and today, she's 10 pounds and 14 ounces. Alex was one pound five ounces and now weighs 10 pounds 10 ounces.

KCTV5 News was with the family as they walked out of the NICU for the last time, 160 days later. Proud father Sam Green says it’s been an amazing journey. 

"After witnessing since early September what little Kate and Alex have been through, watching them not only survive but thrive, this day is joyful beyond measure,” Green said.

Sam and Chris Green live in New York but found themselves calling Kansas City home after their surrogate, who lives in the metro, went into labor 17 weeks before the babies were due.

It was touch and go for a long time, but with hard work from everyone from the doctors and nurses at Overland Park Regional - to the devoted fathers and to the surrogate who delivered breast milk for months - the babies are the picture of perfection.

On their special day, the NICU nurses and doctors who've bonded with the little ones came in on their day off to say goodbye and get in one last sweet snuggle. It was a day these dads had been praying for along with so many others.

“Alex and Kate have developed quite the following ... quite a number of prayer warriors. Prayer warriors from 10 different countries. I know that's been very important in their recovery,” Green said.

Green says the staff at Overland Park Regional are family now. And while they're thrilled, they knew this day would be tough in some ways but the very best day in so many others.

The NICU nurses and staff helped Sam and Chris Green get Kate and Alex into their car seats and broke into applause as the ecstatic family pulled away one last time.

The family returned to New York on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

